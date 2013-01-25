Market Report, "Berry Petroleum Company, Company Intelligence Report", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Berry Petroleum Company, Company Intelligence Report" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Berry Petroleum Company (Berry) is mainly engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in the US. The company's Exploration and Production (E&P) operations are mainly focused in the south Midway Sunset and north Midway Sunset fields in California, the Permian basin in Texas and the Uinta basin in Utah, where its oil rich potential is located. Apart from these oil rich assets, the company also holds natural gas assets in the Piceance basin and in east Texas.
Berry's south Midway Sunset field includes several steam flood assets such as the Poso Creek, Ethel D and others, while its north Midway assets include the Diatomite, Placerita, McKittrick and other new steam flood projects. The company's Permian basin assets are located in the Wolfberry play, where the company entered in 2010. Berry's properties in the Uinta basin include the Green River formation in the Ashley Forest area, the northeast Utah based Brundage Canyon leasehold and the Lake Canyon project. Berry's natural gas assets in east Texas are located in the Limestone and Harrison counties, while the Piceance basin gas assets include the Garden Gulch and North Parachute properties.
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.
