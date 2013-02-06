Market Report, "BioHug Technologies, Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis", Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "BioHug Technologies, Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- BioHug Technologies, Ltd. (BioHug) develops stress relief device. The company developed BioHug Vest, a portable, wearable calming system for people under stress. The device is a vest which delivers fluctuating pressure through the use of inflatable cells placed throughout the garment. The vest calms using the treatment, modality of deep pressure. It applies pressure to various parts of the body using compressed air. The vest can be operated in either automatic or manual mode. BioHug benefits include it calms people experiencing stress by applying deep, hug like, pressure; light, portable and comfortable to wear; prolongs the calming effect by constantly varying the pressure; easy to use, resize and launder. It finds applications in stress related conditions such as autism, attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and anxiety disorders. Also, it finds applications in hypertension, and general relaxation. BioHug is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the BioHug Technologies, Ltd. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Life Technologies Corporation (LIFE) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Innocoll Technologies Ltd - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Covalon Technologies Ltd. (COV) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Tissue Regeneration Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Proplex Technologies, Llc - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Circadian Technologies Limited (CIR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- FMI Technologies, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Autoimmune Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis