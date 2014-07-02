Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bleach in Argentina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Bleach retail volume sales fell by 2% in 2013 while current retail value sales increased by 27% to reach ARS717 million. Bleach is a very mature area in Argentina and the fall in volume sales can mainly be attributed to the substitution of surface care products with colour safe laundry bleach.
Competitive Landscape
Clorox Argentina led sales within bleach in 2013 with a retail value share of 74%. The tradition and strength of the Ayudin brand positions the company as a sales leader, with the company offering an important portfolio that is divided into Ayudin Maxima Pureza, Ayudin Original and Ayudin Fragancias.
Industry Prospects
After two years of declining sales, bleach has a projected forecast period retail volume CAGR of +1%. This can mainly be attributed to the deterioration in purchasing power projected over the coming years - a development which will encourage Argentinians to buy bleach for use as economic disinfectant.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bleach industry in Argentina with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bleach industry in Argentina, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bleach in Argentina market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Bleach in Argentina?
- What are the major brands in Argentina?
- How did bleach sales perform during the economic downturn?
- What are the major applications of bleach in Argentina?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bleach in Venezuela
- Bleach in the US
- Bleach in the Netherlands
- Bleach in France
- Bleach in Egypt
- Bleach in Italy
- Bleach in Tunisia
- Bleach in Turkey
- Bleach in France
- Bleach in the United Kingdom