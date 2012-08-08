Market Report, "Bleach in Colombia", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Bleach continues selling well in Colombia as consumers feel that chlorine helps obtain excellent results when cleaning any type of surface. The versatility and low price of the product mean that consumers of any income segment, but especially the large number of low-income consumers, are consistent users of bleach. Manufacturers are now trying to move the products towards a more sophisticated image by adding more value-added features and fragrances. According to the trade press, a study...
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Colombia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in Colombia: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Home Care Packaging in Colombia
- Deodorants in Colombia
- Savory Snacks in Colombia
- Personal Hygiene in Colombia
- Facial Care in Colombia
- Haircare in Colombia
- Make-Up in Colombia
- Skincare in Colombia
- Suncare in Colombia