- Bleach in France

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Despite being a traditional product, bleach slowly but surely lost its position in Bulgaria over the review period and it accounted for a limited 2% share of total home care value sales in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble Bulgaria remained the leading player in bleach in Bulgaria in 2013, in recording a three percentage point increase in retail value sales share to 38%. Hayat Bulgaria Chemical, which followed in second, saw a one percentage point loss of retail value sales share to 17% in 2013. These companies offered the most recognisable brands, Ace and Test, which occupied the leading positions in bleach throughout the review period.
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Industry Prospects
Bleach is expected to see a retail value sales decline over the forecast period, with a CAGR of -2% predicted, the worst performance of any home care category. Demand will remain mostly limited to lower income consumers, who do not tend to purchase the product in large volumes. Retail volume sales are expected to see a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period, compared to the CAGR of 3% recorded over the review period. Even in the biggest hypermarkets in the country, the variety of bleach products carried is not very wide, with no more than three brands stocked in most cases.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bleach industry in Bulgaria with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bleach industry in Bulgaria, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bleach in Bulgaria market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Bleach in Bulgaria?
- What are the major brands in Bulgaria?
- How did bleach sales perform during the economic downturn?
- What are the major applications of bleach in Bulgaria?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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