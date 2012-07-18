Market Report, "Boat Building in the US", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Boat Building in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Smoother sailing: Improving disposable incomes and trade activity will fuel growth
The industry had a tumultuous last five years, with falling disposable incomes causing demand for boats to plummet. Smoother sailing is on the horizon, however, as the economic recovery boosts consumer spending on luxury items like watercraft. Furthermore, growing demand for more advanced and custom-made boats will drive profit upward. Boat builders will increasingly target baby boomers, who are generally cash-rich and are nearing retirement, and therefore have the means and time to spend on boats.
This industry comprises establishments that build boats. Boats are defined as watercraft not built in shipyards and typically of the type suitable or intended for personal use.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pleasure Craft and Non-metal Boat Building in China
- Recreational Boat & Yacht Building in the UK
- Building and Repairing of Ships and Boats in Spain: Industrial Report
- Global Ship & Boat Building
- Construction in Northern China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Business Opportunities in the Retail Buildings Construction Market in BRIC
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies - Systems Services & Information Technology Market Size & Forecasts (2010 - 2015)
- Siemens AG (SIE) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile