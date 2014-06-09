Fast Market Research recommends "Bolivia: Operators Use DTH and Recently Awarded Spectrum to Drive Telecom Growth" from Pyramid Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Summary
'Bolivia: Operators Use DTH and Recently Awarded Spectrum to Drive Telecom Growth,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Bolivia's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Bolivian market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Findings
- Much-needed spectrum awarded in 2013 will be used to expand coverage and increase capacity of 3G networks, and to roll out LTE.
- Pay-TV will be one of the most dynamic segments of the market thanks to the launch of the Tupak Katari satellite and the introduction of DTH pay-TV services by major operators.
- Mobile penetration will reach 115% by 2018, with data accounting for 27% of total mobile ARPS.
- Bolivia has among the lowest fixed broadband penetration levels in the region: 1.5% of the population and 5.1% of households as of year-end 2013.
Synopsis
This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Bolivia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up through 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Bolivia's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.
It provides in-depth analysis of the following:
- Bolivia in a regional context; a review comparing market size and trends with other countries in the region.
- Economic, demographic and political context in Bolivia.
- Regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.
- Demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data, and pay-TV markets.
- Service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed/pay-TV and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.
- Competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Entel Bolivia, Viva, Nuevatel, Tigo, Telecel, AXS, Comteco, Cotas, Cotel, Intercable, America Movil, TuVes, Millicom, Multivision, Alcatel
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