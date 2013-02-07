Market Report, "Bosnia-Herzegovina Business Forecast Report Q1 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Bosnia-Herzegovina Business Forecast Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Core Views
The economic recovery is losing momentum alongside the escalation in the eurozone sovereign debt crisis. We expect economic activity to pick up in 2013, but warn that further demand destruction in the single currency area could slam the breaks on Bosnia's fragile recovery.
A central government may have finally been agreed, but political instability remains a lingering concern.
The highly fractious state of Bosnian politics means that future reform moment will likely be anaemic, preventing the country from realising its full growth potential.
Major Forecast Changes
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We have revised our 2012 current account deficit estimate to 7.4% of GDP from 6.4% previously.
Key Risks To Outlook
Downside Risks To Growth: With much depending on external demand, the risk of a slowdown in Bosnia's key export partners elsewhere in Europe could threaten the recovery and our growth projections.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Singapore Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Poland Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Sri Lanka Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Russia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Slovenia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Slovakia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Australia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Iraq Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Latvia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013