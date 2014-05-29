New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Bottled Water in the Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Sales of bottled water in the Philippines continue to grow, supported by the increasing number of water-refilling stations that offer both bulk- and small-pack products. In 2013, it is estimated that total volume sales inched up by 4% while total value sales reached Ps66.4 billion. The increasing household income among urban areas is instrumental in stimulating demand while the availability of affordable bottled water responds to this. Clean water is becoming a priority among Philippine families and is driving sales of bulk products. On the other hand, standard packaging saw double-digit growth in 2013 as some Philippine consumers were encouraged to purchase bottled water instead of carbonates. The availability of lower-priced bottled water brands also helped in stimulating demand among consumers on the go.
Competitive Landscape
The Coca-Cola Export Corp is the largest player in bottled water in the Philippines, and recorded a value sales contribution of 21% in 2013. The company's brand Wilkins serves a loyal segment of customers who are willing to pay a higher price for a brand that is perceived to be of better quality. Wilkins is a brand trusted by mothers who give its products to their babies and children. Aside from being available in standard packages of 500ml, one litre and five litres, the brand is also available in 5-gallon packaging, which is retailed in modern grocery channels or available via home delivery. Wilkins capitalises on its strong brand equity to cultivate customer loyalty.
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Industry Prospects
During the forecast period, the consumption of bottled water in the Philippines will be driven by the increase in the country's population, coupled with the vibrant economic performance. Due to health-awareness, more consumers in urban and rural households are expected to shift from consuming tap water to buying bottled water from refilling stations. This trend will be facilitated by the growing number of chained water-refilling stations run by individual entrepreneurs. The steeper competition among these players is also expected to keep pricing competitive, stimulating demand from all income groups.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bottled Water industry in Philippines with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bottled Water industry in Philippines, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bottled Water in Philippines market research report includes:
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