Market Report, "BP p.l.c., Company Intelligence Report", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- BP p.l.c. (BP) is an integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining, transportation and the manufacturing of petroleum products globally. The company's headquarter is located in the UK and its major business activities can be categorized into upstream, refining & marketing and alternative energy segments. BP includes its exploration, production and transport of oil & gas, midstream facilities and liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations into its upstream segment. The company's Exploration and Production (E&P) activities are spread across 26 countries, of which the US, Canada, the UK, Russia, Azerbaijan, Angola, North Africa and several Middle Eastern & Asian countries represent its major operating areas. Its LNG projects are located in Trinidad, Indonesia, Australia and Angola. The company's refining and marketing segment handles the supply, trading, refining, transporting and marketing of refinery products such as gasoline, marine fuel, aviation fuel, aromatics and acetyls. BP holds interest in 16 refineries and carries out its marketing activities across 100 countries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.
