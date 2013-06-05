Market Report, "Brazil Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Brazil Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- BMI projects Brazil consumer electronics spending will grow by about 11% in US dollar terms in 2013 to US$40.0bn. In 2013, sales of some consumer electronics devices are expected to slow due to currency weakness and high household indebtedness. However, growth areas will include smartphones, tablets and large-screen TV sets. The extension of the government's Lei Do Bem programme to encourage local production of various products should boost the availability of affordable smartphones. Consumer electronics retailers reported strong growth in the final quarter of 2012, as shipments of smartphones, notebooks and flat-screen TV sets surged. In the run-up to the peak end-of-year shopping season, consumer confidence appeared to be resilient, despite concerns about slowing economic growth. . However, we expect the Brazilian consumer to feel the effects of high levels of household debt and there are signs that banks are becoming more wary about increasing lending..
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer hardware sales: US$12.6bn in 2012 to US$13.2bn in 2013; +4% in US dollar terms. Our forecast unchanged following stronger sales in H212, boosted by the release of a new generation of Windows 8 notebooks and tablets.
- AV sales: US$10.8bn in 2012 to US$11.6bn in 2013, +68% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar term unchanged, with flat-screen TV sets expected to provide the most dynamic development.
- Mobile handset sales: US$12.5bn in 2012 to US$15.2bn in 2013, +22% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged with Android devices and the roll-out of 4G networks set to drive the smartphone market.
Risk/Reward Rating: Brazil's score is 62.6 out of 100.0, which makes it second place in our latest Americas Consumer Electronics Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) table. The country's huge potential market means its relatively high industry rewards score should be maintained over coming quarters. BMI expects Brazil to be one of the region's most dynamic markets over our forecast period, with digital upgrades ahead of the 2014 football World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games providing further momentum.
Key Trends and Developments
- Rio de Janeiro hosting the Olympics in 2016 is expected to provide a huge boost to demand for digital TV sets and cameras, in what is already the world's fourth-largest digital cameras market. Vendors are positioning themselves to take advantage. However, the government has had to modify the 2016 deadline for analogue signal switch-off in several parts of the country due to concerns that digital converters are too expensive for many consumers. The government has mandated that all HD TV set models must come installed with converters by 2012 and said it would work with industry stakeholders to improve access to the devices.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Argentina Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013
- Malaysia Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013
- Chile Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- China Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013
- Thailand Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013
- Colombia Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013
- Pakistan Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013
- Hungary Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013