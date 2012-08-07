Market Report, "Brazil Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2012", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- BMI projects Brazil consumer electronics spending will grow by about 14% in US dollar terms in 2012 to US$37.0bn. Consumer electronics retailers reported strong growth in 2011 as shipments of notebooks and flat-screen TV sets surged and smartphone sales reported triple-digit growth. We expect tax cuts, aimed at durable goods such as PCs and TV sets, to further support consumption over the coming quarters. Our forecast for relatively strong consumption has also been reinforced by signs of rising demand since the beginning of 2012. January's retail sales reading surprised to the upside, coming in at 7.3% year-on-year (y-o-y), indicating that Brazil's consumer is picking up steam as fiscal and monetary stimulus feed through the economy.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer sales: US$12.4bn in 2011 to US$13.7bn in 2012; +10% in US dollar terms. Our forecast has been upwardly revised due to analyst modification, with procurement by government and education sectors expected to support sales.
- AV sales: US$10.0bn in 2011 to US$10.8bn in 2012, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with flat-screen TV sets expected to provide the most dynamic development.
- Handset sales: US$10.1bn in 2011 to US$12.5bn in 2012, +24% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with falling prices driving the smartphone market.
Risk/Reward Rating:
Brazil's score was 59.5 out of 100.0, which gave it second place in our latest Americas CE RRR table. The country's huge potential market means its relatively high CE Market score should be maintained over coming quarters. BMI expects Brazil to be one of the region's most dynamic markets, with digital upgrades ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games providing further momentum.
Key Trends & Developments
- In 2012, PC sales are expected to continue to grow owing to economic growth and low unemployment fuelling consumer confidence. PC shipments are projected to continue to grow at a double-digit rate, with the government and retail sectors at the forefront. Market PC penetration is now approaching around half of all households. Greater affordability combined with more credit options, lower interest rates and tax concessions will drive retail PC sales.
- The government has mandated that all HD models must come installed with the converters by 2012, and recently forecast that by 2012 'practically 100%' of TV sets produced in Brazil would be digital. To try and maintain sales volumes as the flat-screen market matures, vendors will focus on product innovation, with drivers including improved display quality and wider screens, as well as design and features such as wireless technology.
