Market Report, "Brazil Insurance Report Q3 2013", Published

New Financial Services research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- As of early 2013, the major trends that make Brazil one of the most exciting and dynamic insurance markets globally remain intact. Thanks to the steady fall in interest rates, the general improvement of perceived macro-economic risks and commercial initiatives by the insurance companies themselves, premiums are growing rapidly: this is at a time that leading players in both the non-life and the life segments are achieving high levels of profitability. Over the medium-term the only constraint on growth will be insurers' ability to raise capital to support their businesses.
To a greater extent than their counterparts in other large emerging markets, the Brazilian majors are ready to undertake (very) large scale corporate deals. Bank distribution accounts for about 40% of all insurance sales in the country and, as such, is often a key to success: this explains the strategic partnerships between Zurich and Santander and between MAPFRE and Banco do Brasil, as well as the long-standing commercial links between Porto Seguro and Itau Unibanco. The banks have the imagination to recognise the opportunities that are available from 'open architecture' - the distribution of products that are sourced from unrelated suppliers. However, we also stress the various players are taking active and positive steps to develop their own brands, to invest in platforms and systems, to improve underwriting and profitability and to introduce new products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Collectively, the composite insurance groups which dominate Brazil's insurance sector were upbeat about how their operations performed in 2012. In the life segment, premium growth continued strongly in spite of the falling/low interest rate environment and the occasional volatility in financial markets. In the non-life segment, some companies achieved only single digit growth in particular lines: this was usually as a result of deliberate corporate policy to focus on profitability ahead of premium growth. Given the large numbers of uninsured cars, houses and, in relation to possibly substantial private healthcare expenses, people, the increase can continue.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United States Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Argentina Insurance Report Q3 2013
- New Zealand Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Iran Insurance Report Q2 2013
- Singapore Insurance Report Q2 2013
- Slovakia Insurance Report Q2 2013
- Kenya Insurance Report Q2 2013
- Romania Insurance Report Q2 2013
- Qatar Insurance Report 2013