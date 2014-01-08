Market Report, "Bread & Rolls in Germany", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Bread & Rolls in Germany" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Introduction
Bread & Rolls in Germany industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Germany bread & rolls market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
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Highlights
- The bread & rolls market consists of retail sales of artisanal bread & rolls, in-store bakery bread & rolls and industrial bread & rolls.
- The German bread & rolls market had total revenues of $18.2bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 1.0% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 6.6 billion kilograms in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.2% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $19.3bn by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the bread & rolls market in Germany
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the bread & rolls market in Germany
Leading company profiles reveal details of key bread & rolls market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Germany bread & rolls market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Germany economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Germany bread & rolls market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Germany bread & rolls market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Germany bread & rolls market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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