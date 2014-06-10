New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Breakfast Cereals in Russia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The constantly increasing pace of life and variety of pastimes are leading an increasing number of Russians to look for easy meal solutions. Growing health concerns limit the options and are increasing the popularity of breakfast cereals. Breakfast cereals is perceived as a light, healthy and energy-providing breakfast, which does not require extra time for cooking. The consumption of breakfast cereals also increased consumption of drinking milk, leading to many children to drink the recommended amount per day.
Competitive Landscape
Nestle is set to hold the strongest position within breakfast cereals and account for a 39% retail value share in 2013. The company leads due to its strong brands represented within the largest categories of hot and children's breakfast cereals. The company's impressive share is due to the wide availability of Nestle cereal products within modern retail, which is undergoing massive expansion. A strong distribution chain enabled higher possibilities for promotions. Advertising campaigns enhanced the interest of Russian consumers and are set to improve Nestle's already strong results. Lubiatovo is expected to hold second place, however the gap between it and the leader will likely remain significant. Lubiatovo is set to account for an 8% retail value share in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
The increasing number of children, who will remain the target group for breakfast cereals, will define the development of this category in Russia. The baby boom, which began in Russia in 2007, will ensure a large number of young children in the forecast period. Breakfast cereals will benefit from growing health concerns, which will lead consumers to look for a nutritious and energy-boosting start to the day. Along with these factors, the shortage of time for preparation of breakfast will be felt still further over the forecast period and breakfast cereals is therefore expected to become a more popular option for the Russian morning meal.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Breakfast Cereals industry in Russia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Breakfast Cereals industry in Russia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Breakfast Cereals in Russia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
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