Market Report, "Brivaracetam (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022", Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Brivaracetam (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Brivaracetam (Epilepsy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by spontaneously occurring and recurrent seizures. The market is heavily driven by the sales of antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) targeted at seizure reduction. The AED market is currently dominated by UCB's Keppra and GlaxoSmithKline's Lamictal. Although both drugs have experienced significant generic erosion, they form the mainstay of epilepsy treatment in the nine markets and will continue to have significant market share during the forecast period. Other key drugs include older generation AEDs such as Pfizer's Dilantin, Abbott's Depakote, and Novartis' Tegretol and Trileptal which still have significant usage due to their longevity in the market. However, the AED dominance landscape will continue to shift towards newer generation drugs particularly following the recent market entry of GlaxoSmithKline's Trobalt/Potiga and Eisai's Fycompa which both offer first-in-class mechanisms of action.
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Brivaracetam (BRV), which is an analog of the AED levetiracetam (Keppra), is being developed by UCB as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of epilepsy, partial-onset seizures, and epilepsy in pediatric patients. It is an orally-administered small molecule that acts by binding to the synaptic SV2A protein. However, unlike levetiracetam, BRV also shows inhibitory activity at neuronal voltage-dependent sodium channels, which gives it a broader spectrum of activity.
Scope
- Overview of Epilepsy, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Brivaracetam including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Brivaracetam for the top six countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Epilepsy
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of XXX performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Brivaracetam from 2012-2022 in top six countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK)
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