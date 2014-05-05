Fast Market Research recommends "Broadcasting & Cable TV: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Global Broadcasting & Cable TV industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global broadcasting & cable tv market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global broadcasting & cable tv market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key broadcasting & cable tv market players' global operations and financial performance.
- Understand the future growth prospects of the global rail freight market with five year forecasts by both value and volume.
- Compares data from 14 major economies alongside individual country chapters
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Report Highlights
The global broadcasting and cable TV market had total revenues of $435.8bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2009 and 2013.
The TV subscriptions segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $207.8bn, equivalent to 47.7% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.4% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $541.6bn by the end of 2018.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global broadcasting & cable tv market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the global broadcasting & cable tv market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global broadcasting & cable tv market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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