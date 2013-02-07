Market Report, "BSD Medical Corporation (BSDM) - Product Pipeline Analysis", Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "BSD Medical Corporation (BSDM) - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- BSD Medical Corporation (BSD) is a medical device company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets service systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases using heat therapy using focused radio frequency and microwave energy. The product portfolio of company includes ablation systems including MicroThermX-180; and Hyperthermia Systems such as BSD-500, BSD-2000, BSD-2000/3D. BSD-500 is used to treat certain cancers located near the surface of the body. The BSD-2000 System is used to non-invasively treat certain deep cancers. MicroThermX MTX-180, has been developed to use precision-guided microwave energy to ablate soft tissue. The product line for cancer therapy offers hospitals and clinics a complete solution for thermal treatment of cancer using microwave/RF systems. BDS markets its products in the US, Europe and Asia through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company is headquartered in Utah, the US.
It aims to commercialize the cancer treatment systems to treat cancers of the prostate, breast, head, neck, bladder, cervix, colon/rectum, ovaries, esophagus, liver, kidney, brain, bone, stomach and lung. The company in collaboration with leading distributors and sales representatives increasing the sales activities for MicroThermX.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the BSD Medical Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
