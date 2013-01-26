Market Report, "Bulgaria Information Technology Report 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Bulgaria Information Technology Report 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- The total size of the Bulgarian IT market in 2012 is estimated by BMI at around US$1.1bn, up from US$1.0bn in 2011. BMI expects a market CAGR of 5% for 2012-2016, below the pre-economic crisis trend level. Bulgarian IT spending is forecast to record low single-digit growth in 2012 as businesses and consumers remain cautious due to the economic situation. Despite various reported delays in 2011, major EU-funded projects are coming on stream as Bulgaria attempts to improve its position across a range of ICT indicators. Meanwhile, foreign company investment in offshoring and call centres has continued, despite the downturn. EU accession will continue to drive spending by enterprises, with most demand still coming from larger and foreign-owned companies while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent an increasing opportunity. Lower prices and growing internet penetration will be among factors boosting the popularity of consumer notebooks, while new form factors such as tablets will provide new opportunities. There is growing interest in cloud computing services such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and growing demand for colocation and hosted services will drive growth in Bulgaria's nascent data centre market. Industry Developments The Bulgarian government views e-government as one of the key components of its drive to modernise administrative procedures. The government has a target of reducing the administrative burden in national legislation that does not transpose EU legislation by 20% by 2012. This is in line with the EU's action programme for reducing administrative burdens. The Bulgarian government said that e-government was a key part of its strategy in achieving this target. EU funding is a key driver of Bulgarian SME spending on informatisation and as of 2010 the Bulgarian EUGA (EU Grants Adviser) consortium had overseen awards to SMEs of more than EUR16mn in EU funding. Between 2007 and 2010, more than 600 Bulgarian companies and organisations consulted EUGA about how to finance their ICT projects. In addition to local funding, Bulgarian organisations have access to EUR300mn from EU structural funds for the development of IT. Meanwhile Bulgaria's IT governing body, the State Agency for Information Technology and Communications (SAITC), set a goal for IT to account for 10% of Bulgaria's GDP by 2011. Key policy areas include programmes to computerise schools and connect them to the internet, raising Bulgaria into the top 40 countries in terms of e-government and investing in skills training to boost the domestic IT sector. Company News In 2011, HP strengthened its position with new distribution contracts with consumer electronics retail chains Technopolis and Technomarket, as the company moved towards a more direct distribution model. Bulgaria Information Technology Report 2012 © Business Monitor International Ltd Page 6 Top three 2010 vendors HP, Acer, and Asus have around 50% of the Bulgarian market, but HP's rivals could receive
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Argentina Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Germany Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Peru Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- China Information Technology Report Q1 2013