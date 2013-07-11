Market Report, "Bulgaria Oil & Gas Report Q3 2013", Published

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Bulgaria Oil & Gas Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Refinery operator Lukoil has made peace with the Bulgarian authorities and appears committed to renewed downstream oil investment, as well as showing interest in upstream activities. Bulgaria's upstream prospects rest on early and significant success at Black Sea drilling operations. It had been thought that shale gas prospects could stimulate long-term supply, but the ban on hydraulic fracturing (fracking) means there is little chance of progress, thereby frustrating international oil company (IOC) partners involved in early deals. Increased renewables usage is now a key part of Bulgarian energy policy.
The main trends and developments in Bulgaria's oil and gas sector are:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- On January 18 2012, the Bulgarian Parliament enacted legislation to ban fracture stimulation (fracking), following widespread protests against the controversial extraction procedure. It then suspended a shale gas exploration permit it had earlier granted to Chevron, in spite of the country's speculated 1,000bn cubic metres (bcm) of shale gas potential. In June 2012, the government partly lifted the moratorium, but only for conventional gas exploration.
- Bulgarian energy minister Delyan Dobrev announced in July 2012 that Total has been awarded the highly prospective Khan Asparuh block in the Black Sea. Total will partner Repsol and OMV to explore the block.
- The cabinet has approved the tender to award drilling rights for the Sveta Marina 1-23 block covering about 1,600 square kilometres (sq km) in Bulgaria's exclusive economic rights area of the Black Sea. The licence would cover both oil and gas exploration and would be awarded for a period of five years.
- By 2020, Bulgaria is anticipated to produce 20.8% of its electricity and 23.8% of its heating/air conditioning from renewable energy, accounting for 10.8% of transport use, according to the plan passed by the government.
- Bulgarian gas consumption is rising well ahead of domestic supply. Although gas output may reach 1.2bcm by 2014, net imports by 2017 could reach 3.2bcm, rising further to a possible 4.7bcm by 2022. In November 2009, Bulgaria and Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding, under which Bulgaria plans to import about 1bcm of natural gas from the Central Asian country from 2014.
- Oil demand growth, already modest before the current economic downturn, will make little progress until GDP growth accelerates, which suggests consumption may reach just 117,200b/d by 2017 and 127,400b/ d by 2022. Imports are expected to grow in line with consumption, as exploration efforts by small independent oil companies are likely to deliver increased domestic crude volumes.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cenovus Energy, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012
- Swift Energy Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Newfield Exploration Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Apco Oil and Gas International Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012
- Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook 2013
- Linn Energy, LLC Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- EPL Oil & Gas, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012
- Loews Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012
- Bill Barrett Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2012