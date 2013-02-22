Market Report, "Cafes/Bars in Thailand", Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Cafes/bars showed declining growth in the review period, as large numbers of independent cafes/bars had to close down during the period 2009-2011, and independent outlets accounted for a 97% share of value sales in cafes/bars in Thailand in 2011. These outlets, particularly those with a poor financial position, were not able to survive in the market during the economic recession in 2009, political unrest in 2010 and flooding in 2011, which led to sluggish growth in overall outlets during the...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
