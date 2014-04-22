Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cafes/Bars in the Netherlands", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- After three consecutive years of decline, cafes/bars showed modest growth in total transactions and outlet numbers in 2012. Similarly, current value growth for the entire channel was up on 2011, and represented a major improvement on the negative CAGR for the review period as a whole. This turnaround, which was all the more remarkable given the Dutch economy's slide back into recession, was mainly due to a shift in direction that saw several operators focus on expanding and improving their...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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