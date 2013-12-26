Market Report, "Cafes/Bars in Venezuela", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cafes/Bars in Venezuela", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Cafes had 78% of outlet numbers and 44% of cafes/bars value in 2012. Cafes was largely comprised of panaderias, a traditional format that represented competition for several consumer foodservice categories. Panaderias are a mix of convenience store, patisserie, bakery, fast food outlet and coffee shop. They are on every corner in all Venezuelan cities and towns. Many panaderias evolved to offer more pleasant spaces, gourmet menus with several coffee types and a wide range of fast food options...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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