Market Report, "Calming and Sleeping in Brazil", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Calming and Sleeping in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The fast pace of life in large urban centres, and stressful situations such as traffic jams and crowded public transportation systems, contributed to the increasing stress levels of many people, which resulted in sleeping problems such as insomnia. As a result, many Brazilians are using calming and sleeping products by self-medication, in order to sleep better and become calmer. This significant use of self-medicated calming and sleeping products has generated some concerns amongst doctors, due...
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
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- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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