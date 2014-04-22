Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Calming and Sleeping in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Calming and sleeping is surely one of the categories where the natural trend is seeing more application along with vitamins and dietary supplements (vitamins and dietary supplements). A series of combined factors is allowing calming and sleeping to see above-average value growth compared to the overall consumer health industry in Colombia. Most important are the triggering factors related with the modern lifestyle. The urban population has practically outpaced the rural population and the...
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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