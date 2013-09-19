Market Report, "Calming and Sleeping in Macedonia", Published

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- 2012 saw solid current value growth of 7%. Compared with the review period current value CAGR of 13%, the 2012 growth is much lower. The peak year for growth over the review period was the pre-crisis year of 2008, when calming and sleeping products at that time experienced 28% current value growth (19% constant value growth).
Euromonitor International's Calming and Sleeping in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Calming and Sleeping market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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