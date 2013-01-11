Market Report, "Cameroon Business Forecast Report Q1 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Cameroon Business Forecast Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Real GDP growth in Cameroon will climb above the 4.0% long-run trend for the next few years. This is on the back of investment in several new mega-projects and increased oil production.
Longer-term growth remains constrained by a very poor business environment, which the government appears to have little interest in reforming.
Improvements to corruption appear to be modest at best, despite a highly publicised anti-corruption campaign.
Major Forecast Changes
The fiscal balance has markedly deteriorated, despite the economic recovery. We now see the country failing to bring in the budget deficit significantly by 2017.
We have moved our source for historic real GDP data to the United Nations, which has led to some minor adjustments to our real GDP growth forecasts.
Key Risks To Outlook
Political stability is likely to persist, unless the ageing Paul Biya unexpectedly exits the presidency.
