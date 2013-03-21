Market Report, "Cameroon Business Forecast Report Q2 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Cameroon Business Forecast Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Core Views
Real GDP growth in Cameroon will climb above the 4.0% long-run trend for the next few years. This is on the back of investment in several new mega-projects and increased oil production.
Acute and systemic problems in the banking sector are likely to be addressed very slowly and only partially.
The probability that President Paul Biya will run for re-election in 2018 - and hence further delay planning for his own succession - is rising.
Major Forecast Changes
On the back of new data we have revised up our forecasts for import growth over the next three years. We now believe the regional central bank will hold its policy interest rate at 4.00% through 2013 and beyond.
Key Risks To Outlook
Political stability is likely to persist, unless the ageing Paul Biya unexpectedly exits the presidency.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Germany Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Russia Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Cote d'Ivoire Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Trinidad & Tobago Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Singapore Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Bulgaria Business Forecast Report Q2 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q2 2013