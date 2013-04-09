Market Report, "Cameroon Infrastructure Report Q2 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Cameroon Infrastructure Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- BMI View: Cameroon's construction sector faces favourable conditions over the medium term as the government continues to prioritise infrastructure investment as part of its 10-year economic plan. Upside potential comes from the government's 20-project public-private partnership plan, which includes projects across the construction sub-sectors. We have marginally upgraded our medium-term growth outlook, with average annual growth of 6.5% forecast between 2013 and 2017, and further upside, depending on project progress.
Cameroon's construction sector is expected to post strong growth, regardless of the success of its publicprivate partnership (PPP) programme. The government is reinvesting oil wealth into infrastructure; the same time, we are seeing heavy industry companies taking a build-your-own approach to necessary infrastructure. Heavy investment into expanding cement capacity indicates the scale of the infrastructure build-up and the expectations of continued growth. Expanding local cement supplies should also help to bring down industry costs, which have been highly volatile over the past few years.
Partially priced in, and posing significant further upside potential, is a list of 20 PPP projects announced by Cameroon's Ministry of Economy, Planning And Regional Development (MINEPAT). The projects, which range from transport, to social and industrial infrastructure, are hoped to be developed over the course of 2013. Contracts will be offered on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. Cameroon has been legally authorised to offer PPPs since the PPP Act was passed in 2006; however, this would be the biggest single PPP programme to-date in the country.
If successful, it would provide further upside to our already bullish forecast, which sees Cameroon's construction sector returning to growth of 7.1% in 2013, following a 2.8% contraction in 2011. A number of new and ongoing projects are supporting this outlook:
- In January 2013, it was reported that 99% of the work on the Kribi gas-fired power plant had been completed, allowing for the power plant to enter operation in March 2013. The National Hydrocarbons Corporation SNH is expected to start gas supply as of the end of February. All supporting infrastructure is complete at the power plant, including a new 100km transmission line linking to Edea. Once operational, the power plant will add 216 megawatts (MW) to existing capacity.
