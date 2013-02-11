Market Report, "Canada Cider Market Insights", Published

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Canada Cider Market Insights"
Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavored). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data. All supported by market commentary.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The 2012 Canada Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Canadian cider industry. Published by Canadean, this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Cider has long been domestically produced and commercially distributed in Canada as well as being imported (principally from the UK). However, it has only been in the last number of years (since 2005) that it has re-emerged as a beverage of interest for mainstream consumers.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The emergence of craft beers as a significant category in the beer segment has brought with it a renewed curiosity not only with respect to beer but also with respect to other beverages such as ice wine and ciders.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Canada Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Canadian cider market.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles
Companies Mentioned in this Report: LABATT BREWERIES (A-BInBev), MOOSEHEAD BREWERIES LTD, SLEEMAN BREWERIES LTD, OKANAGAN CIDER COMPANY, TREE BREWING COMPANY, THE BRICK BREWING COMPANY, COUNTY CIDER COMPANY, PREMIER BRANDS LTD
