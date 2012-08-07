Market Report, "Canada Defence & Security Report Q3 2012", published

New Defense research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- BMI's Canada Defence & Security Report for Q3 2012 examines Canada's strategic interests, defence posture and defence procurement plans.
In terms of the country's strategic interests, the report discusses Canada's relationships with the United States, Europe, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the wider world. The country's defence posture is examined via a discussion of its doctrines and the orders of battle of its navy, army and air force. The report also presents the country's current, near- and medium-term defence procurement plans including ongoing programmes, scheduled acquisitions and long-term aspirations.
Essentially, the report seeks to ascertain the extent to which the country's strategic interests can be met with its existing and future defence capabilities.
The report makes several key findings: As regarding Canada's defence posture, it posits that the country is adopting an expeditionary mindset as regards the deployment of military force around the world. This is underscored by its participation in several recent 'out of area' operations plus defence agreements that it has concluded with a number of countries. Another key finding is the leading role that Canada plays in the global defence industry as an arms exporter. The country is also a leading arms importer, although much of its materiel is sourced from American suppliers. Other challenges facing Canada's defence community discussed by the report include the continuing budgetary pressures facing the country's armed forces. Furthermore, the report argues that Canada's procurement of the Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning-II Joint Strike Fighter continues to remain controversial with Ottawa occasionally exclaiming disquiet regarding the programmes' costs.
Since the previous quarter's BMI Canada Defence and Security Report, a number of additions have been made. These include discussions on the following subjects:
- The controversy surrounding the Royal Canadian Air Force's plans to procure the F-35.
- Plans by the Canadian Department of National Defence to procure an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to perform surveillance over Canada's arctic regions.
- An initiative to reorganise and reform the high-level command of the Canadian Army.
- An initiative to procure new lead-in jet training aircraft, and accompanying training infrastructure for the Royal Canadian Air Force.
