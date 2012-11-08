Market Report, "Canada Food & Drink Report Q4 2012", Published

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Canada Food & Drink Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Canadian consumers leveraged up during the global downturn in 2008-09, which helped to underpin consumption and the economy as a whole. Now, the debt overhang threatens to curb consumption growth. We are forecasting relatively weak real private consumption growth of 1.9% in 2012 and 2.0% in 2013. Households will continue to restrain expenditure amid stretched balance sheets, and while income growth remains subdued. Furthermore, the national housing market could be due a correction, with prices gains among the highest in the developed world over the past four years, and mortgage conditions tightening.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2012 per capita food consumption value = +1.9%; forecast to 2016 = +7.7%
- 2012 alcoholic drink value sales = +4.1%; forecast to 2016 = +24.1%
- 2012 soft drink value sales = +5.1%; forecast to 2016 = +21.8%
- 2012 mass grocery retail value sales = +3.6%; forecast to 2016 = +16.3%
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Company Trends And Developments
McCain Signs Deal To Acquire CelaVita: In July 2012, Canada-based frozen foods company McCain signed a deal to acquire Netherlands-based chilled potato producer CelaVita, a subsidiary of Dutch firm Bieze Food GroupMcCain Foods Holland. The deal will enable McCain to acquire the CelaVita and La Menute brands. Moreover, the deal is expected to fortify McCain's core potato business.
Target Entry: In July 2012 it was revealed that US-based retailer Target Corp is to recruit as many as 27,000 people in Canada including 300 new staff for its Canadian headquarters in Mississauga. The company is to enter Canada in 2013 and plans to open 125-135 new stores across the country. Around US$10mn-11mn will be spent by Target to remodel each store, with the majority opening in 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1-800-844-8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Australia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Colombia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Germany Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q4 2012