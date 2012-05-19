Market Report, "Canada Information Technology Report Q1 2012", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2012 -- Market Overview: The Canadian addressable domestic market for IT products and services is forecast by BMI to reach US$52.4bn by 2016. Canadian IT spending is expected to report 6% growth in 2012, with drivers including hardware refreshes, datacentre consolidation and a growing interest in cloud computing.



In our core IT forecast scenario, IT market growth will advance at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over our five-year forecast period (2011-16). Government spending will be constrained by a focus on cutting costs, with Toronto and Ontario authorities conducting spending reviews, although new outsourcing contracts in both public and private sectors have pointed to the underlying demand potential.



The government's digital economic strategy provides a framework for IT market growth, with a number of two-year programmes being implemented. BMI expects Canada's IT market to continue to report moderate overall growth in 2012, although much of this will depend on the overall business environment.



Industry Developments



The economic crisis may have given lasting additional momentum to cloud computing, with sales in this segment relatively unaffected by the downturn. However, the market in Canada remains fairly small. A 2011 survey commissioned by Microsoft Canada found that nearly 73% of Canadian SMEs understood that cloud-based services was a cost-effective delivery model, but that just 30% were investing in such services.



Competitive Landscape



Demand for hosted software is expected to grow, as vendors and service providers team up to launch more services. In June 2011, Microsoft Canada announced that partners WatServ and Tectura Corporation would provide cloud computing services based on Microsoft's new enterprise resource planning (ERP) in the cloud initiative. Microsoft will promote the solution, which is aimed at local manufacturers, with the partners providing sales and implementation.



Meanwhile, local vendors are also targeting a share of cloud computing. In July 2011, Ottawa's Gridiron Software revealed that it had received an estimated US$5mn in new funding to help it begin marketing a cloud computing product.



Computer Sales



BMI forecasts that Canada's addressable computer hardware market will be worth around US$16.0bn in 2012, up from an estimated US$15.3bn in 2011. Total PC revenues including notebooks, desktops and accessories are expected to rise to US$7.5bn by 2016.



BMI estimates that tablet sales were equivalent to around 20% of the PC market in 2011. Notebooks accounted for around 70% of PC sales in some quarters, due in part to a stronger commercial segment preference for mobility.



