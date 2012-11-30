Market Report, "Canada Mining Report Q1 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Canada Mining Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Slower But Steady Growth Ahead
Canada's mining sector will remain one of the steadiest growth stories in the Americas region thanks to diversified mineral deposits and a steady pipeline of investment. Canada mineral production is diversified across base and precious metals as well as industrial minerals. The country is a top ten global producer of zinc, lead, iron ore, nickel, copper, gold, silver, uranium and potash. With many companies both headquartered and producing in Canada, the mining sector is crucial to the Canadian economy. Thus, we expect Canada's political leadership to maintain favourable tax and regulatory policies for the sector. However, weak US growth, eurozone troubles, and slowing, less commodity-intensive growth in China, will lead to slow, albeit stable growth in the Canadian mining sector.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We have revised our forecast downward for Canada's mining industry value from US$US33.8bn to US$29bn in 2017 on the back of our outlook for weak Chinese and developed world growth. Though global demand growth is likely to remain slow and global production capacity is at an all time high, particularly for base metals, decreasing ore quality and rising costs among major mineral exporters should encourage new exploration across Canada's untapped resources. While Canada is less cost competitive on a per-unit-of-output basis compared to some developing-world exporters, its technological, infrastructure, and governance advantages makes it an attractive investment destination. Therefore, we forecast average annual industry growth of 3.1% between 2012 and 2017 as Canada's stable business environment attracts consistent investment.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Angola Mining Report Q1 2013
- Mining Quarterly Deal Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q1 2012
- United States Mining Report Q1 2013
- China Mining Report Q1 2013
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- South Africa Mining Report Q1 2013
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence