Market Report, "Canned/Preserved Food in Dominican Republic", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Other preserved/canned food with a 9% growth rate during 2012 is influenced by the sales of coconut milk/cream, a product that is used in the preparation of traditional sweets like sweets beans and sweet potato with sugar. Brands like Jaja, Goya, La Famosa, Baldom, and Victorina, among others, are stocked by many different outlets due to the high consumption that increased in 2012 due to the proliferation of promotions and special offers.
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Canned/Preserved Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
