Market Report, "Canned/Preserved Food in the United Arab Emirates", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Retail sales of canned/preserved food are expected to rise by 12% in current value in 2011 to reach AED285 million, a continuation of the 12% current value CAGR registered over the review period. As for low- to middle-income consumers, there was no change impacting purchasing habits; however, high-income consumers increasingly shied away from canned/preserved food due to its being perceived as less healthy than other options like dried processed food and frozen processed food, for example.
Euromonitor International's Canned/Preserved Food in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Beans, Canned/Preserved Fish/Seafood, Canned/Preserved Fruit, Canned/Preserved Meat and Meat Products, Canned/Preserved Pasta, Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Canned/Preserved Soup, Canned/Preserved Tomatoes, Canned/Preserved Vegetables, Other Canned/Preserved Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
