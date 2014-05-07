Fast Market Research recommends "Caprolactam Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Caprolactam Market By Material Type (Engineering Plastics & Fibers), & By Application (Textile, Industrial, Carpet, Automotive, Film & Coating, Machinery, E&E, Consumer Goods, Appliances, Wire & Cable, & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019
The report covers the caprolactam market on the basis of material type, applications, and geography. The market data for these types is given with respect to volume (thousand tons) and value ($Million). The market value of caprolactam was estimated to be $14,540.5 million in 2012, and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2014 to 2019. The data mentioned in the report are based on the global demand for the caprolactam.
The total market for caprolactam has been analyzed based on the Porter's five forces model. This gives an idea about the current proceedings in the industry at the commercial level. The study provides the value chain analysis with respect to caprolactam raw materials, manufacturers, polyamide 6 demand, and end uses. The value chain describes the key contributors to the materials market at different stages from product development to end use. It represents the top players which are contributing to the global caprolactam industry.
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The impact of different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers such as the automotive industry - weight reduction in vehicles, growth in film & coating applications, growth of emerging economies; and restraints such as moisture absorption resulting in degradation of properties, and current economic condition of Europe. The economic slowdown in Europe and U.S. also affected the economy of other developed countries that are of key importance for the commercial success of new materials and its end-user market.
The caprolactam market is also classified based on different applications. The important applications include textiles, industrial, carpet filament, staple fiber, automotive, film & coating, industrial/machinery, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, appliances, wires & cables, and others. The automotive and consumer goods & appliances are expected to show rapid growth in the future.
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