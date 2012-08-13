Market Report, "Car manufacturing - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Car manufacturing - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Car manufacturing - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Car manufacturing industry in each of the Top 5 Emerging markets (Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa). The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The top 5 emerging countries contributed $208,082.6 million to the global car manufacturing industry in 2011, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% between 2007 and 2011.
The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $330,041.5 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 9.7% over the 2011-16 period.
Within the car manufacturing industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $113,053.8 million in 2011.
The China is expected to lead the car manufacturing industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $187,976.3 million in 2016.
Market Definition
The passenger cars manufacturers market value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies.
The volume represents the quantity of completely built up (CBU) cars in the particular country/region.
Passenger cars are defined as motor vehicles with at least four wheels, used for the transport of passengers, and comprising no more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat.
