Fast Market Research recommends "Car Rental in Egypt to 2018: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the travel and tourism industry in Egypt. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for car rental. ''Car Rental in Egypt to 2018: Market Databook'' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the travel and tourism industry in Egypt. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Egyptian travel and tourism value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Historic and forecast data for car rental in the travel and tourism industry in Egypt for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on customer type & rental location, insurance replacement revenue, fleet size by type of car, rental occasions, rental days, average rental length, utilization rate and average revenue per day for the period 2008 through to 2017
Reasons to Get this Report
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- This report provides you with valuable data for the travel and tourism industry covering car rental in Egypt
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on customer type & rental location, insurance replacement revenue, fleet size by type of car, rental occasions, rental days, average rental length, utilization rate and average revenue per day
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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