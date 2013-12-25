Market Report, "Car Rental in Kenya", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Car Rental in Kenya" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) progressively lowered the fuel price cap towards the end of 2012, which bodes well for the car rental market. This had a direct positive influence on the cost bracket for the industry, and the consequent decline meant lower rental prices for consumers; hence higher transaction volumes.
Euromonitor International's Car Rental in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Car Rental by Category, Car Rental by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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