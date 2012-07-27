Market Report, "Carbonates in Turkey", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Carbonates in Turkey" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- Following the health and wellness trend in Turkey, many consumers have started to shift from cola carbonates to healthier products like fruit/vegetable juice, RTD tea and flavoured bottled water, as well as to non-cola carbonates. Therefore, cola carbonates registered a 1% total volume decline in 2011, and non-cola carbonates saw a 4% total volume growth.
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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