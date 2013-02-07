Market Report, "CARDIONOVUM GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis", Published

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "CARDIONOVUM GmbH - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- CARDIONOVUM GmbH (Cardionovum) is a medical device company. It carries out the design, development, manufacture and distribution of coronary vascular intervention and peripheral vascular intervention products. Its major products include paclitaxel-eluting coronary PTCA catheter, Sirolimus-eluting coronary stent system, cobalt chromium coronary stent system, protective coronary stenting therapy system and paclitaxel-eluting peripheral PTCA catheter. It has a subsidiary in Poland, namely, CARDIONOVUM Sp.z.o.o. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.
Cardionovum seeks to develop clinically advanced medical therapies, which take off from the current patient treatment standard by conventional balloon catheters and stent designs. The company envisages manufacturing the best possible products to minimize complication rates and to offer medical devices which ensure rapid healing for the benefit of patients.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the CARDIONOVUM GmbH portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
