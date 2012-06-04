Market Report, "Carrefour in France: Local Profile", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Carrefour in France: Local Profile" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Why was the report written?: This is a comprehensive report covering Carrefour' operations in France. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Carrefour France's operations and strategy. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Highlights
Carrefour plans to remodel 500 hypermarket stores by 2013 in countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Greece.
Carrefour plans to focus its efforts on launching innovative new low cost private labels.
Carrefour plans to grow its online presence to cater to the growing online consumers.
Scope
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Carrefour' operations in France and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Carrefour' France strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table presenting the information of major retailers in France. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count and year of inception in France.
An insightful analysis of Carrefour France providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data of Carrefour and its key competitors in France. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report provides key financial and operational performance data for Carrefour France in the period 2007-2011.
This report gives a comprehensive analysis of Carrefour' operations in France with information on its history, store formats, private labels, and news and key employee biographies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour France, Carrefour Group
