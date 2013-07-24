New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Overproduction from intermittent sources such as wind is causing an electricity oversupply into the power grid system in regions where wind installed capacity contributes significantly to the electricity generation mix. Federal and state policies support renewable power, with the highest priority for both access to the grid and avoiding curtailment. However, some cases arise in practical operations when renewable power needs to be curtailed, to avoid a grid collapse. The amount of wind curtailment will likely witness a rise in the near future, as more wind generation capacity is added. Curtailed wind-generated electricity may receive compensation, and this varies by jurisdiction and the exact reason for curtailment.
Scope
- The report covers the case of electricty oversupply due to intermitent source like wind and its handling in the US and Canada.
- A case of similar issue and handling in Germay and Spain is also given.
- An open case study of Bonneville Power Administration is also included in this.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
This report provides insight on -
- Seasonal electricty oversupply caused by wind in the US and Canada and its teratment
- How and why wind has a prioity access to grid, but still curtailed
- Oversupply causing negative prices
- A case study of Bonneville Power Administration(BPA), where BPA has a stand and renewable policy advocate accuse a foul play
- International practices covering germay and Spain
