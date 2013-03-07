Market Report, "Cat Food in South Korea", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- In 2011, cat food sales rose by 21% in current value terms in 2011. Strong current value growth of 20% is expected in 2012 to reach Won39 billion. The recent high growth in cat food sales has been unexpected, even by manufacturers. Sales grew dynamically due to the strong growth in the cat population.
Euromonitor International's Cat Food in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pet Care in South Korea
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in South Africa
- Cat Food in South Africa
- Dog Food in South Korea
- Personal Care in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Household Products in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Tobacco in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Cat Food in Italy
- Other Pet Food in South Korea
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in Brazil