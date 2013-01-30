Market Report, "Ceremed, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Ceremed, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Ceremed, Inc. (Ceremed) is medical device company, based in the US. The company manufactures the soluble bone homeostasis implant material to the healthcare industry. Its products include osteone, water soluble bone homeostasis implants, porous polyethylene (PPE) surgical implants, AOC coatings and AOC carrier systems for bioactive ingredients. The company uses polymer technology, Biopor implant material, pours polymers for development of novel products. Its research and development wing concentrates on development of innovative material combinations and advanced medical devices. The company is FDA registered and is in accordance with the ISO 13485 quality management system. Its business operations spread across the US. Ceremed is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Ceremed, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
