Market Report, "Charge Cards in Hungary", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Charge Cards in Hungary", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Charge cards remains a relatively peripheral financial card area in Hungary. However, the area is expected to grow strongly over the coming years. The number of charge cards in circulation will increase by 2% in 2011 to reach 16,900.
Euromonitor International's Charge Card Transactions in Hungary report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
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- Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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