Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Childrenswear in Greece", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The failure of any real recovery to take hold in Greece, combined with the deepening problem of unemployment affecting both real incomes and consumer confidence, resulted in further declines for childrenswear in 2013, with sales declining as a result of reduced levels of discretionary spending. However, childrenswear continued to record milder declines in sales compared with all other apparel, with a decline of only 6% in current value terms and 2% in volume terms in 2013. This reflected a...
Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys' Apparel, Girls' Apparel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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