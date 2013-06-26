Market Report, "Chile Information Technology Report Q3 2013", Published

New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "Chile Information Technology Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Chile has the most developed IT market in Latin America in terms of PC penetration among the population, which, combined with active government policy and enterprise investment, has seen strong growth in recent years. We believe the market is moving to a slower growth trajectory as it matures, but growth is still set to be around 9% annually over our medium-term forecast to 2017. Early stage opportunities such as rapidly rising PC penetration are diminishing but vendors can still benefit from personal devices sales, while, in the public and enterprise segments, there is greater demand for more developed services such as software and IT services. Additionally, the government's commitment to continue investing and improving infrastructure that encourages IT development will maintain the country's strong growth trajectory.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: CLP863bn in 2013 to CLP1.142trn by 2017, CAGR of 7.5% in local currency terms. The market's relative maturity means a smaller pool of first-time buyers and greater emphasis on the upgrade/personal device market, resulting in a slower growth rate than 2011-2012.
Software Sales: CLP219bn in 2013 to CLP320bn by 2017, CAGR of 10.1% in local currency terms. Piracy of software remains a drag on the market, but progress is being made. Meanwhile, sales of Windows 8, and migrations from Windows XP after Microsoft support is withdrawn in 2014 will underpin growth.
IT Services Sales: CLP783bn in 2013 to CLP1.149trn in 2017, CAGR of 10.3% in local currency terms. Services will outperform in the medium term and embed its position as the largest part of the Chilean IT market. Major sectors such as utilities, financial services, government, telecoms, mining, retail and distribution offer strong growth possibilities for services.
Key Trends & Developments
There is a major shift in the PC market, with sales increasingly derived from tablets. Desktop sales have been in relative decline for several years in the face of competition from notebooks and netbooks. However, in 2012 tablets began to gain momentum and are now a credible challenge to notebooks, and especially netbooks. Whereas the tablet market has been dominated globally by Apple, in Chile the iPad devices were not affordable for large parts of the population, so growth momentum has been catalysed by the arrival of lower cost devices running Google Android. The latest data on browsing traffic indicate iOS and Android to be virtually level, but with increasingly high-spec OEM tablets coming out of China, and locally designed devices also appearing, we expect low-cost Android tablets will fare well in 2013 and challenge not only Apple but also vendors focused on devices such as desktops and notebooks.
