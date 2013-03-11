Market Report, "Chile Tourism Report Q2 2013", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- This quarter BMI has revised and restructured its tourism reports, incorporating a greater range of data and focusing on the hotel industry, the value of the tourism industry itself, and the impact of macroeconomic factors.
The Chile tourism report examines the strong long-term potential currently being offered by the local tourism industry, bolstered by continuing strong levels of government support, but cautions that growth in tourist arrivals may moderate slightly from 2013 onwards, as tourists to Latin America may choose to travel to Brazil instead, given that it is hosting the football World Cup in 2014 and then the Olympic Games is in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by some of the leading players in the Chilean accommodation sector, as they seek to maximise the tremendous growth opportunities being offered by the local market at the present time.
Chile enjoyed strong tourist arrivals growth in 2012, BMI estimates that arrivals grew by 15.0% y-o-y to total 3.53mn. This built on arrivals growth of 10.98% in 2011, contributing to a boom in the tourism sector. This has encouraged a number of international hotel chains to move into Chile, with the benefits being seen in the form of a series of planned hotel openings in 2013 and 2014.
However, BMI expects this growth to moderate in 2013, as a result of weaker Chilean economic growth and slower growth in major source countries such as Argentina, Brazil and Spain. Despite this lower growth, national tourist agency Sernatur has indicated that it will continue to maintain its marketing efforts, aimed at boosting arrivals from its top ten source markets.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts and views:
- BMI has assessed Chile's arrivals growth by source market and forecasts that Brazilian tourists to Chile will grow sharply over the forecast period to 716,000 per year in 2017, having overtaken Peru in 2012 to become Chile's second-largest source
- Receipts for travel items will also prove a valuable market in Chile over the forecast period, with BMI estimating receipts of US$2.15bn in 2012, rising to US$3.25bn by 2017.
- BMI estimates that receipts for transport services totalled US$1.06bn in 2012, and forecasts that this figure will rise to US$1.57bn by the end of the forecast period in 2017.
